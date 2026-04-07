New $1.5 Billion Master-Planned Community Meraki Breaks Ground in Forney

Forney continues to see significant growth as Tellus Group, the developer behind major projects like Windsong Ranch, announced the official builder lineup for its newest venture. Meraki, a sprawling 1,079-acre master-planned community, is taking shape off Highway 80 and Route 548, marking a major in...

New $1.5 Billion Master-Planned Community Meraki Breaks Ground in Forney

Forney continues to see significant growth as Tellus Group, the developer behind major projects like Windsong Ranch, announced the official builder lineup for its newest venture. Meraki, a sprawling 1,079-acre master-planned community, is taking shape off Highway 80 and Route 548, marking a major investment in the local residential landscape.

A Strategic Builder Partnership

The development team has selected five prominent builders to anchor the project: American Legend Homes, Bloomfield Homes, Highland Homes, Perry Homes, and Westfield Homes. These companies will offer a variety of floor plans ranging from 1,950 to 6,000 square feet, with starting prices ranging from the low $400s to the $600s.

Craig Martin, CEO and founding partner of Tellus Group, noted that the selection process focused on quality and design. He stated that the goal is to provide homes that enhance the daily lives of residents. The first phase of the project includes 406 homesites, featuring a range of lot sizes intended to accommodate families at various stages of life.

Focus on Lifestyle and Amenities

Meraki is designed with an emphasis on connectivity and outdoor recreation. The master plan reserves more than 300 acres for open space, including two 20-acre lakes, extensive scenic trails, and pocket parks. Planned amenities for the community include a resort-style pool with private cabanas, a large-scale playground, and an outdoor pavilion intended to host community events.

Beyond recreational space, the development is planned to integrate directly into the Forney Independent School District, with a site designated for a future elementary school within the community. Andre Ferrari, Chief Operating Officer of Tellus Group, said the project aims to create an environment where residents feel connected to nature and their neighbors.

Location and Future Growth

The location of Meraki places residents in close proximity to the recent commercial expansion in Forney, including the recently opened H-E-B and Costco locations. With its position roughly 30 minutes from downtown Dallas, the community is positioned to attract commuters looking for a balance between suburban space and urban access.

Model homes are now open for public viewing. Prospective buyers can find additional details regarding floor plans and community updates at merakiliving.com.