Terrell Man Arrested on Multiple Charges Following Weekend Incident

Published: April 6, 2026 By Bobby Evans
Terrell Man Arrested on Multiple Charges Following Weekend Incident

Johnny Paolo Molina, 35, of Terrell was arrested by the Terrell Police Department on charges of driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container, as well as multiple counts of criminal trespass and failing to identify as a fugitive. According to jail records, the arrest took place following ...

Terrell Man Arrested on Multiple Charges Following Weekend Incident

Johnny Paolo Molina, 35, of Terrell was arrested by the Terrell Police Department on charges of driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container, as well as multiple counts of criminal trespass and failing to identify as a fugitive.

According to jail records, the arrest took place following incidents occurring on April 5, 2026. Molina was subsequently booked into the Kaufman County Jail on the morning of April 6, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. Molina faces four separate charges filed by the Terrell Police Department.

The most serious charge, driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container, carries a surety bond of $15,000. Additionally, he has been charged with failure to identify as a fugitive by providing false information, which carries a $5,000 bond, as well as criminal trespass and criminal trespass of a habitation, shelter, Superfund facility, or infrastructure, with bonds set at $3,000 and $5,000 respectively.

Total bail was set at $28,000. The arrest was made by the Terrell Police Department, and the suspect remains in the custody of the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Arrest Record

Name JOHNNY PAOLO MOLINA

Age 35

Date of Birth 12-29-1990

Physical Description Height: 5 07, Weight: 270 lbs, Eyes: BRO, Hair: BAL

Booking Date April 6, 2026

Admit Time 7:00 AM

Housing Location C1B-01

Confining Agency Kaufman Co SO

Primary Arresting Agency TERRELL PD

Total Charges 4

Total Bond $28,000.00

Charges

  • Charge: FAIL TO ID FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO | Bond: $5,000.00 (Surety Bond) | Charging Agency: TERRELL PD

  • Charge: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER | Bond: $15,000.00 (Surety Bond) | Charging Agency: TERRELL PD

  • Charge: CRIMINAL TRESPASS | Bond: $3,000.00 (Surety Bond) | Charging Agency: TERRELL PD

  • Charge: CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT | Bond: $5,000.00 (Surety Bond) | Charging Agency: TERRELL PD

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