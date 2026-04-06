Road to Glory: Forney Lady Jackrabbits Set for UIL 6A State Championship Showdown

FORNEY, TX — In just a few days, the Forney Lady Jackrabbits will step onto the turf of Birkelbach Field in Georgetown, carrying the hopes of our entire community with them. On Saturday, April 11, 2026, our hometown heroes face off against Humble Kingwood for the UIL 6A Division 2 State Championship...

The Matchup

Forney enters the match on a massive 19-game winning streak, having dismantled playoff opponents like Rowlett and Mesquite by 8-0 scorelines. Their most recent test, a gritty 1-0 victory over Southlake Carroll on April 4th, proved they have the defensive dominance to win the close ones when the stakes are highest.

They face a Humble Kingwood squad that literally does not know how to lose this season. The Mustangs carry an unbeaten 26-0-2 record and a deep history, making their 10th state tournament appearance. While Kingwood has the legacy, Forney has the momentum of a program that has reached the summit in only its second-ever appearance (2025, 2026).

Forney Players To Watch-

The Jackrabbits' success under Coach Williamson is built on a fast and physical style that starts in the midfield and ends with clinical finishing.

Addison Smith (Sr., MF): A senior leader in the middle of the pitch who provides the vision to jumpstart the attack.

Addison Staats (So., FORW/MF): A dynamic sophomore threat who can play multiple roles to keep defenses guessing.

Ava Young (Jr., FORW): A clinical forward who has been a nightmare for opposing keepers all year.

Cinnamon Hurst (Jr., GK): Fresh off a shutout in the semifinals, Hurst is the final line of defense for a unit that has allowed very little this postseason.

The Jackrabbit defense—led by Zeniyah Russell (Sr.), Brooklynn Sosa (So.), and Olivia Foresman (Jr.)—will be the key to stopping Kingwood’s top threats, including Talia Olthoff (Jr.) and Liana Ellis (Fr.).

Game Day Details

Date: Saturday, April 11, 2026

Time: 4:00 PM

Location: Birkelbach Field, Georgetown, TX

The Stakes: The UIL 6A Division 2 State Championship

Saturday isn't just about a trophy; it's about a group of athletes—from the senior leadership of Devyn Gee and Isabella Vasquez to the rising stars like Ava Norvell—who have played for each other all year. Forney is ready. We’ll see you in Georgetown!

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