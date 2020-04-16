KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Kaufman County officials will be creating a task force to develop a plan for re-opening non-essential businesses in county.
The move comes as United States President and Texas Governor Greg Abbott have announced similar tasks forces aimed at re-opening the American economy. Abbott is expected to speak on his proposed actions tomorrow.
The task force will be led by Kaufman County's Office of Emergency Management and will include business owners, local governmental entities, church leaders, and other stakeholders, according to a press release from the county earlier today.
"The task force’s goal is to develop processes and timelines to re-open businesses while ensuring public safety and to present these recommendations to policymakers for approval and implementation," states the release.
The task force is expected to begin work early next week.
No new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Kaufman County during Thursday morning's update, according to county officials, which leaves the total confirmed cases at 33 countywide.