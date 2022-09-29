KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — After months of data collection, Kaufman County, in partnership with Connected Nation Texas (CN Texas), has released the results of a comprehensive broadband survey and a subsequent Technology Action Plan designed to increase high-speed internet access and use. This countywide broadband assessment was generously funded by The Meadows Foundation, a grantmaking foundation based in Dallas.
The community initiative asked Kaufman County residents, businesses, and institutions to complete surveys as part of the Connected Community Engagement Program, which empowers local leaders and communities through collaborative, data-driven technology planning. To date, the Connected Engagement Program has helped more than 650 communities across the country build comprehensive Technology Action Plans.
The broadband survey provides a clear picture of the internet landscape across the county. Among other key data points, the survey found the following:
- 62.3% of households in Kaufman County report subscribing to fixed internet service.
- 73.6% of employed survey respondents report teleworking in some capacity. Of those, 44% telework every day, and 24% telework several days per week.
- 56.5% of households and 60.5% of businesses report dissatisfaction with their current internet service. The top reasons for dissatisfaction were slow speeds, unreliable connections, and high prices.
- 93.1% of households said they would like to have improved or additional options for home internet service.
Based on the survey findings, the Kaufman County Technology Action Plan includes the following recommendations:
Goal 1: Establish central leadership in Kaufman County as a tool for economic and community development.
Goal 2: Curate workforce development and digital literacy curriculum for local use to expand economic opportunities and workplace preparedness.
Goal 3: Increase broadband reliability across Kaufman County to accommodate modern applications such as digital streaming, online gaming, and telework.
Goal 4: Increase broadband adoption and use among Kaufman County residents by promoting low- and reduced-cost internet plans and subsidy programs.
"Kaufman County is going places,” said Sierra Sees, Broadband Solutions Manager for CN Texas. “It has been a pleasure to work alongside the Kaufman County Broadband Committee. They are engaged, energetic, and enthusiastic about next steps. I look forward to watching Kaufman County close the local Digital Divide; they have the data, the knowledge, and the leadership to get the job done.”
To view the full results of the Kaufman County broadband survey, visit: https://connectednation.org/kaufman-county-texas/.
About Connected Nation Texas: CN Texas is a local division of the national nonprofit Connected Nation. Its mission is to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation.
About The Meadows Foundation: The Meadows Foundation was established in 1948 by Algur H. and Virginia Meadows to benefit and serve the people of Texas. For the last 74 years, the Foundation has provided $1.3 billion in funding for arts and culture, civic and public affairs, environment, education, health, and human services across the state. More information can be found at: https://www.mfi.org/.