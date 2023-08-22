KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Residents of Kaufman County are being urged to exercise extreme caution as multiple weather warnings are in effect.
Excessive Heat Warning:
Residents should be prepared for dangerously hot conditions lasting until 9 PM CDT Tuesday. Temperatures are anticipated to reach a scorching 107°F, with the heat index soaring to 111°F. This covers a significant part of North and Northeast Texas. The soaring temperatures combined with high humidity levels heighten the risk of heat-related ailments, especially for those engaged in outdoor activities.
Safety Measures:
Residents are advised to:
- Hydrate continuously.
- Remain indoors, preferably in air-conditioned spaces.
- Avoid direct sunlight.
- Monitor the well-being of family, friends, and neighbors.
- Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles.
- Schedule outdoor activities during cooler parts of the day.
- Wear light and breathable clothing.
- Be familiar with symptoms of heat-related illnesses.
- Ensure regular breaks if working outdoors.
- In cases of heat stroke, immediately call 911.
Red Flag Warning:
Apart from the scalding heat, there's also a significant fire threat. A Red Flag Warning is active from 10 AM to 9 PM CDT, specifically targeting regions west of the I-35 corridor and south of the I-20 corridor. The primary concerns include moderate winds reaching 15 mph with possible gusts up to 25 mph, low humidity levels between 23% to 30%, and the existing hot temperatures between 102°F to 107°F. Given the current dry conditions, there's an elevated risk of wildfires.
Fire Safety Measures:
- Refrain from any outdoor burning or welding.
- Dispose of cigarettes responsibly.
- Report any signs of wildfires to local authorities immediately.
Weather Outlook:
While today is particularly intense, the upcoming days also warrant caution. Expect triple-digit temperatures throughout the week, with an accompanying fire threat. There's a slight chance of thunderstorms in Central Texas on Tuesday and potentially over the weekend. The primary concerns from these storms would be lightning and gusty winds.
Ozone Action Day:
Furthermore, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has declared an Ozone Action Day for the Dallas-Fort Worth area, scheduled for Tuesday, August 22, 2023. The atmospheric conditions are conducive to high ozone pollution levels. Residents can help mitigate this by:
- Carpooling or using public transport.
- Walking or cycling for shorter commutes.
- Bringing lunch to avoid drive-through lanes.
- Conserving energy at home.
- Ensuring vehicles are in good condition to reduce emissions.