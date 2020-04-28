KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The National Weather Service in Fort Worth, Texas, has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of north and central Texas, including Kaufman County, until 4 a.m. Wednesday.
A line of storms will move through the region from the northwest to southeast overnight.
"The main threats are damaging wind gusts up to 80 mph and large hail," stated the NWS. "The tornado threat is low, but a quick spin-up cannot be ruled out."
Stay weather aware overnight and make sure you have a way to receive weather warnings!