KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Kaufman County until 7AM Wednesday morning.
According to the National weather service thunderstorms are expected to move through most of North and Central Texas overnight. Some of these will be severe with damaging winds and tornadoes being the main threats.
Non-thunderstorm wind gusts of up to 45 mph will continue overnight through the early morning.
Rain is expected to depart the area Wednesday morning.
Please stay tuned to inForney.com and other media for weather updates and alerts.