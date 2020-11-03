KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Historic numbers of Kaufman County voters turned out during the November 3 election and overwhelming voted to keep President Donald Trump, Senator John Cornyn and Congressman Lance Gooden working in Washington.
In unofficial results released by Kaufman County elections officials late Tuesday night, a historic 56,689, or 68.68% of registered voters turned out to cast their ballots. 45,372 people voted early, 3,264 ballots have been collected by mail, and 8,053 on election day.
66.24% of ballots were cast for President Donald Trump compared to 18,290 for Joe Biden, or 32.33%. Libertarian and Green Party candidates received just over 1% combined countywide.
Republican incumbent Senator John Cornyn received 66.68% or 37,504 votes over Democratic challenger Mary “MJ” Hegar who garnered 17,401 votes or 30.94%.
U.S. House of Representative District 5 Lance Gooden of Terrell won handily to keep his seat for a second term in Congress.
Gooden received 37, 982 or 67.90% of votes cast in Kaufman County. Democrat challenger Carolyn Salter of Palestine received only 16, 746 votes or 29.94%. Libertarian candidate Kevin Hale earned 1,211 votes or 2.16%.
“I am honored to have earned the trust of the voters to return to Congress for a second term,” Gooden tells inForney.com Tuesday evening. “Alexa and I appreciate and ask for your prayers as we continue the good fight.”
Elections results are unofficial and available at press time. Stay tuned to inForney.com for coverage on election results for more local races.