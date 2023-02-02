FORNEY, Texas — The monthly Kaufman County-wide free collection event has been moved to next weekend due to inclement weather, according to county officials.
The event has been moved to Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
All county residents can participate in the clean-up/collection event at the Forney Convenience Station located at 12051 Pct Circle in Forney.
HOW IT WORKS:
Items Accepted:
- Mattresses
- Furniture
- Appliances,
- Trash & Recyclables
Items NOT Accepted:
- NO CONSTRUCT/ON DEBRIS
- NO DUMP TRAILERS
- NO ENCLOSED OR CATTLE TRAILERS
- No TIRES
NOTICE:
Tires will be accepted for free on April 1st, April 15th, May 6th, June 10th & July 8th (Limit 10 per household until truck is full - passenger vehicle tires only. (NO RIMS ALLOWED).
Kaufman Convenience Station will be open for you to bring items that are not being collected at the free event. Check out www.kaufmancounty.net for regular pricing. Coupons will need to be purchased by Friday at 4:30 p.m.
MORE INFO:
At all locations the following items can be collected for a charge on the day of the event.
- Tires
- TV's
- Computers
- Microwaves
- Latex Paint
- Pesticide Containers
- Hazardous household waste.
Check www.blackjackdisposal.com for pricing!
Items that will NOT be accepted
- Barbed wire
- Bricks
- Concrete
- Construction Materials
- Rock
- Roofing Shingles
- Brush
- Boats
- Travel Trailers, &
- Dead Animals (of any Kind)
Proof of residence will be required at all locations (Drivers License or Water Bill)