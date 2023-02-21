KAUFMAN, Texas — The Kaufman Police Department is investigating a man's death after he was found slumped in his vehicle at a local restaurant.
Tuesday morning, February 21, 2023, the Kaufman Police Department responded to the Whataburger located in the 300 block of East U.S. Highway 175 on a welfare concern regarding a male slumped over in his vehicle.
"The Kaufman Police Department and the Kaufman Fire Department responded to the location and found the male to be deceased," read a statement, in part, from the department. "The name of the deceased is not being released at this time until all family members have been notified."
"The Kaufman Police are continuing the investigation into this person’s death due to the cause of death is undetermined at this time," stated the department.
The male's body was transported to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy to determine cause of death.