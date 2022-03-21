KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes are possible with a threat of strong to severe thunderstorms on Monday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Fort Worth, Texas.
"Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible today across much of North and Central Texas," stated the NWS. "Large hail, damaging winds, and several tornadoes will be possible. A few tornadoes may be strong."
Heavy rain will also pose a hazard this afternoon and tonight as minor flooding is possible, mainly across East Texas, states the NWS.
In addition to the Hazardous Weather Outlook issued early Monday morning, a Wind Advisory was issued for portions of north central Texas from noon until 7 p.m.
"In addition to the severe weather threat, strong southeasterly non-thunderstorm winds gusting to 45 mph will be possible along and east of I-35."
Southeast winds from 20 to 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 45 miles per hour are expected. Unsecured outdoor items may be blown around in the wind and driving on area roadways may become difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.
"The wind advisory has been issued to account for the potential for strong non-thunderstorm winds this afternoon. Additional strong to severe winds will be possible in association with the expected development of severe storms this afternoon."
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 20 to 30 mph are expected, according to the NWS. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Boaters should use extra caution when venturing onto area lakes. Residents may wish to take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other lightweight outdoor objects that may be blown around in the strong winds.
Moving into the week, from Tuesday until Sunday, no hazardous weather is expected at this time.
