Lights, Camera, Action: The OC Hosts Its First Fashion Show Celebrating "Decades of Hollywood"

The spotlight shone brightly at The OC as it hosted its inaugural Fashion Show, showcasing stunning ensembles crafted by the talented Fashion Design students. Themed "Decades of Hollywood," the event brought together classic glamour with a contemporary twist, captivating the audience with a visual f...

Lights, Camera, Action: The OC Hosts Its First Fashion Show Celebrating "Decades of Hollywood"

The spotlight shone brightly at The OC as it hosted its inaugural Fashion Show, showcasing stunning ensembles crafted by the talented Fashion Design students. Themed "Decades of Hollywood," the event brought together classic glamour with a contemporary twist, captivating the audience with a visual feast of creativity and style.

Don't Miss the Final Showing!

After an enthusiastic afternoon crowd cast their votes for the coveted People’s Choice Award, the excitement continues! The final showing took place March 26th at 6:30 PM in The View on the 2nd Floor, and was open to the public. This is a fantastic opportunity for community members to witness the hard work and creativity of our students firsthand.

A Collaborative Effort by Student Talent

This remarkable event is a testament to the collaborative spirit at The OC, with contributions from various student-led teams:

Commercial Photography students: Exclusive shoots and live "paparazzi" coverage.

Event Planning students: Designing floor plans and decorations that set the perfect atmosphere.

Floral Design students: Creating custom arrangements to enhance the visual appeal.

Cosmetology students: Providing red-carpet-ready hair and makeup for the models.

Hospitality students: Designing event flyers that captured the essence of the show.

Graphic Design students: Producing event programs to guide the audience through the experience.

Help Us Support These Awesome Students!

This fashion show is more than just an event; it is a celebration of the creativity, collaboration, and hard work of our students. Support our talented designers.