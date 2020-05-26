FORNEY, Texas — A local 2nd grader, in a letter to the Forney Police Department, is reminding motorist it is illegal to text and drive.
Myron, as the letter is signed, asked the Forney Police Department to put out a sign that says "no messaging while driving a car!"
"Because people can get hurt by cars," states the letter, in part. "If they don't listen to the sign, then give them two chances. If they still don't listen, then give them a ticket."
The Forney Police Department, in responding to the letter on social media on Tuesday, says 20% of crashes involved distracted drivers and, while they noted the good advice from a future leader and concerned citizen, they may not give quite as many chances for drivers who text and drive.
"Thank you for all your works," Myron wrote in a postscript.