Local Man Arrested on Assault and Bond Violation Charges

Tommorrio Dashaun Wallace, 26, of Forney, was arrested on March 23, 2026, at 10:10 PM by the Forney Police Department. He faces serious charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, following an incident on March 21, 2026.Wallace has been charged with three offenses. The most serious c...

Local Man Arrested on Assault and Bond Violation Charges

Tommorrio Dashaun Wallace, 26, of Forney, was arrested on March 23, 2026, at 10:10 PM by the Forney Police Department. He faces serious charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, following an incident on March 21, 2026.

Charges and Bail Information

Wallace has been charged with three offenses. The most serious charge is aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, for which a bond of $50,000.00 has been set. Additionally, he faces charges for violating a bond/protective order and interference with an emergency request for assistance. Both of these charges come with a bond of $3,000.00 each.

Total bail for all charges against Wallace amounts to $56,000.00, which he must secure to be released from custody. Each of these charges was filed by the Forney Police Department, the agency responsible for his arrest.

Arrest and Booking Details

Wallace was booked into the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, where he is currently housed in unit B07B-06. The arrest follows an incident that allegedly occurred just days prior, indicating the seriousness of the situation and the law enforcement response that followed.

According to jail records, Wallace's physical description is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 147 pounds, with black eyes and black hair.

Wallace is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Arrest Record

Name: TOMMORRIO DASHAUN WALLACE

Age: 26

Date of Birth: 08-18-1999

Physical Description: Height: 5 06, Weight: 147 lbs, Eyes: BLK, Hair: BLK

Booking Date: March 23, 2026

Admit Time: 10:10 PM

Housing Location: B07B-06

Confining Agency: Kaufman Co SO

Primary Arresting Agency: FORNEY PD - TX1290100

Total Charges: 3

Total Bond: $56,000.00

Charge: AGG ASSLT W/DEADLY WEAPON

Bond: $50,000.00 (Surety Bond)

Charging Agency: FORNEY PD

Offense Date: 03-21-2026 Charge: VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER

Bond: $3,000.00 (Surety Bond)

Charging Agency: FORNEY PD

Offense Date: 03-21-2026 Charge: INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQ FOR ASSISTANCE

Bond: $3,000.00 (Surety Bond)

Charging Agency: FORNEY PD

Offense Date: 03-21-2026