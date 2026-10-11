Local Woman Taken into Custody Following Multiple Charges

Madison Rae Alexander, 26, was arrested on October 10, 2026, on charges of cruelty to non-livestock animals, driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.15 or greater, and resisting arrest, search, or transport. The arrest was made by the Constable’s Office Precinct 2 Forney at...

Local Woman Taken into Custody Following Multiple Charges

Arrest Details

Madison Rae Alexander, 26, was arrested on October 10, 2026, on charges of cruelty to non-livestock animals, driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.15 or greater, and resisting arrest, search, or transport. The arrest was made by the Constable’s Office Precinct 2 Forney at approximately 10:28 a.m.

According to jail records, the charges stem from incidents reported on the date of her arrest. While the primary arresting agency was the Constable’s Office Precinct 2, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is listed as the charging agency for all three counts. Following her apprehension, Alexander was booked into the Kaufman County Jail, where she remains housed in unit C1H-01.

Bond Information

Total bail was set at $4,500.00. The bond is comprised of three individual $1,500.00 cash bonds, one for each of the charges filed against her. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Arrest Record

Name MADISON RAE ALEXANDER

Age 26

Date of Birth 10-13-1999

Physical Description Height: 5'04", Weight: 140 lbs, Eyes: Brown, Hair: Black

Booking Date October 10, 2026

Admit Time 10:28 AM

Primary Arresting Agency CONSTABLE'S OFFICE PCT 2 FORNEY

Total Charges 3

Total Bond $4,500.00

Charges