ROCKWALL, Texas – On the last Friday afternoon in June at the Rockwall County Courthouse, The Honorable Judge Hall officially swore in 5 new CASA volunteers.
Also known as Court Appointed Special Advocates, these amazing volunteers will work with Lone Star CASA to advocate for children and families involved in the foster care system in Rockwall and Kaufman Counties.
“We are so thankful these volunteers said yes and committed to serving children in our community. CASA has experienced a significant increase in new children served this year compared to last and we are always looking for more volunteers to stand with children who have experienced abuse and neglect,” said Lauren Rowe, Executive Director of Lone Star CASA.
This new class of CASA volunteers will be assigned to a child or sibling group who they will commit to advocating for until the closure of their case. As a part of their advocacy, they will get to know important adults in the life of the child they represent, such as parents, foster parents, teachers, doctors, therapists and more.
“It is a long-term commitment and requires a lot of heart, but there just isn’t another volunteer experience that matches what you’ll get with CASA,” said Rowe “Our volunteers are dedicated to doing their very best on behalf of the children and families they serve.”
CASA volunteers go through 30 hours of in-depth, pre-service training before they are appointed by a judge to their case. They advocate for the child they represent in every facet of their life and make recommendations to the court about their best interest. Volunteers advocate for reunification as their primary goal whenever it is safe and possible to do so. When reunification is not an option, they may advocate for the child to live with another relative or family friend. They can also advocate for the child to be placed in an adoptive home. In all cases, CASA volunteers are steadfast, consistent presences for the children they serve, making sure they are safe and have the resources and connections they need to grow and thrive. They work with
families to build life-long support systems for both the child and parents that will continue after the case is closed.
If you would like to know more about how you can serve, visit us at lonestarcasa.org/volunteers