HEATH, Texas — Jay Ayers has joined the City of Heath as Director of Finance, bringing with him extensive experience in municipal government that includes serving the City of Terrell for 17 years.
“We are very fortunate to welcome a professional of Jay’s caliber to our Executive Team,” said City Manager Aretha Adams. “In addition to his financial and budget management expertise, he is a dynamic executive with proven communication and leadership skills that will be extremely valuable to our organization and growing community.”
“Even before applying for the Finance Director position, I had heard so many good things about the City of Heath,” said Jay. “During the interview process, I could sense the camaraderie amongst the staff participating on the interview panels and realized that this City was exactly where I needed to be.”
“My goal is to serve the community to the best of my ability, provide timely and accurate financial information to help our elected officials and city manager make decisions, and make any contributions needed or necessary to add to the overall success of the community. My mentality is always to be a positive contributor,” Jay added.
Jay began his career in Terrell in 2006 as a Wastewater Plant Operator. By 2012 he was serving as Chief Maintenance Operator overseeing the operations and maintenance of the water distribution system. This role included supervising employees, performing human resource functions and assisting in the preparation and management of the annual budget.
In 2015, Jay was promoted to Engineering Projects Manager, where he managed the $12.8 million budget for a public safety building, oversaw public improvements for the Crossroads Project TIF Zone, and brought new businesses into new development.
By 2018, Jay was named Director of Housing & Financial Services for the City of Terrell, directing and managing the City’s financial policies, planning, reporting and controls including over $68 million in operating budgets and grants before, during and after the impact of COVID-19. throughout his tenure he maintained the High Performer rating from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development.
Jay earned his Master’s Degree in Accounting and Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics at Texas A&M Commerce.
“Jay’s experience and knowledge will be exceptionally beneficial in an environment where current and future infrastructure including water distribution and operations are a critical mission,” said Aretha. “The timing of his addition to our team couldn’t be better.”
“When not working, Jay enjoys attending sporting events, learning new skills and reading. “I love technology,” he said. “Technology is shaping the world we live in and will help streamline many tasks that may seem complex today. Some of the books I am reading now are related to technology advancements and software application coding.”