Mabank Police Arrest 36-Year-Old on Credit Card Abuse Charge

Jorge Avila Rios, 36, was arrested on April 10, 2026, on a charge of credit card or debit card abuse following an operation by the Mabank Police Department. According to jail records, the arrest was processed on the afternoon of the offense, leading to his subsequent detention.The arrest involves a ...

Mabank Police Arrest 36-Year-Old on Credit Card Abuse Charge

Jorge Avila Rios, 36, was arrested on April 10, 2026, on a charge of credit card or debit card abuse following an operation by the Mabank Police Department. According to jail records, the arrest was processed on the afternoon of the offense, leading to his subsequent detention.

The arrest involves a formal charge originating from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office in Tyler. While the primary arresting agency was the Mabank Police Department, the underlying legal action regarding the credit card abuse offense is being handled by authorities in Smith County.

Following his arrest at 1:41 p.m., Rios was transported and booked into the Kaufman County detention facility. He remains in custody at the Kaufman County jail, where he is currently housed in unit C1C-08. Total bail was set at $125,000 for the single count, to be satisfied via a surety bond.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged misuse of the credit or debit card is ongoing. As the case moves forward, additional details regarding the specific nature of the allegations may be made available by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. At this time, no further charges have been filed against the suspect.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Arrest Information

Name Jorge Avila Rios

Age 36

Date of Birth 07-14-1989

Physical Description Height: 5'09", Weight: 250 lbs, Eyes: Brown, Hair: Black

Booking Date April 10, 2026

Admit Time 1:41 PM

Housing Location C1C-08

Confining Agency Kaufman Co SO

Primary Arresting Agency Mabank PD

Total Charges 1

Total Bond $125,000.00

Charges

Charge Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

Bond $125,000.00 (Surety Bond)

Charging Agency Smith Co SO Tyler

Offense Date 04-10-2026