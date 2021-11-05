TERRELL, Texas — Motorists should expect major delays on eastbound Interstate 20 and Spur 557 in Terrell due to separate multi-vehicle crashes, one involving a reported overturned 18-wheeler.
Just before 2 p.m., the first major wreck involving the overturned 18-wheeler, and several other vehicles, was reported on eastbound Interstate 20 near Rosehill Road.
In the back-up of the initial wreck, at approximately 2:10 p.m, a two-vehicle major crash was reported on eastbound Interstate 20 near Farm-to-Market (FM) 148.
Those traveling eastbound Spur 557 should also expect delays.
A third crash involving two vehicles was reported on westbound Interstate 20, just east of Rosehill Road, at approximately 2:13 p.m. No injuries were reported in his crash.
The Terrell Police Department and Terrell Fire Department has responded to each of the wrecks.
This is a developing story.