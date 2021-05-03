FORNEY, Texas — A Dallas man was killed in an early morning crash on U.S. Highway 80 in Forney, police confirmed Monday afternoon.
At approximately 4:47 a.m., on Monday, May 3, 2021, the Forney Police Deparmtent, Forney Fire Department, and CareFlite responded to a major crash report on eastbound U.S. Highway 80 at the Pinson Road bridge.
There, police say preliminary crash investigation indicates an eastbound traveling vehicle struck the concrete barrier just prior to the bridge.
The driver of that vehicle, identified by police as 32-year-old Jeremy West of Dallas, Texas, was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
The Forney Police Department is investigating the crash.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Mr. West," read a statement from the department.