COLLEGE MOUND, Texas — A man was seriously injured and airlifted to Dallas-area hospital following a horse-riding accident on Saturday night, according to the College Mound Fire Department.
At approximately 11:03 p.m., on Saturday, May 2, 2020, the College Mound Fire Department and CareFlite were dispatched to a traumatic injury in the 1200 block of Bradeen Drive, located just west of Farm-to-Market (FM) 2728 and south of Interstate Highway 20.
Due to the reports of serious injuries and the mechanism of injury involving a horse, a CareFlite helicopter was dispatched to the scene.
Upon arrival, firefighters and medics found the man suffering serious injuries and firefighters secured a safe landing zone in a nearby field for the inbound aircraft, according to the College Mound Fire Department.
The man was transferred to the helicopter and airlifted to a Dallas-area trauma center.