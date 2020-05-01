KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — This morning, Kaufman County reported one new confirmed COVID-19 case and four new presumed recoveries — bringing the county's cumulative total of confirmed cases to 87, 54 presumed recoveries, and one death.
In an update earlier this week, Kaufman County Health Officer Dr. Benjamin Brashear said, in part, that Kaufman County had avoided many of the worst case scenarios originally predicted at the onset of the COVID-19 but, as businesses begin to reopen across the state, residents should remain vigilant to protect the residents most vulnerable to the complications of the virus.
The Texas Department of State Health Services also updated their provisional cumulative testing numbers for Kaufman County on Wednesday. As of April 27, 2020, 745 Kaufman County residents have been tested for COVID-19.
The latest hospital availability data for Texas Health Resources in Kaufman late last week stated the hospital had a bed capacity of 30 with eight in use and an ICU bed capacity of eight with one in use. The reporting did not specify if these were COVID-19-related uses.
Confirmed COVID-19 case locations with fatalities indicated in brackets: (Represents the general geographical or mailing area and does not specify whether in the city limits or in unincorporated areas of the county. ONLY INCLUDES CASES FOR WHICH REPORTING DATA WAS MADE AVAILABLE BY KAUFMAN COUNTY.)
- Forney/Mesquite — 55 [1]
- Terrell — 15
- Crandall/Talty/Heartland/Combine — 4
- Scurry/Rosser — 3
- Elmo/College Mound/Wills Point — 1
- Kaufman — 4
- Mabank/Kemp — 5
Gender:
- Male — 48
- Female — 39
Age Ranges of confirmed cases:
- 0-9 — 4
- 10-19 — 6
- 20-29 — 11
- 30-39 — 20
- 40-49 — 26
- 50-59 — 9
- 60-64 — 7
- 65-69 — 2
- 70-74 — 1
- 75-79 — 0
- 80+ — 1
Residents are reminded to continue practicing proper hygiene and social-distancing measures.