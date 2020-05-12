KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Kaufman County has confirmed six new cases of COVID-19 in Kaufman County in an update Tuesday afternoon, May 12, 2020, bringing the county total to 125.
96 of the total confirmed cases are presumed recovered, bringing the current presumed active cases to 29, up one from the last reporting on Monday. NOTE: There have been noted discrepancies in the reported presumed recovery numbers with some areas reporting more recovered than actual reported cases or other areas with zero presumed active cases reporting new cases which were immediately presumed recovered.
As of May 10, 2020, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 1,289 Kaufman County residents have been tested for COVID-19, according to provisional cumulative reporting numbers.
Confirmed COVID-19 case locations with fatalities indicated in brackets: (Represents the general geographical or mailing area and does not specify whether in the city limits or in unincorporated areas of the county. ONLY INCLUDES CASES FOR WHICH REPORTING DATA WAS MADE AVAILABLE BY KAUFMAN COUNTY.)
- Forney/Mesquite — 73 [1]
- Terrell — 24
- Crandall/Talty/Heartland/Combine — 7
- Scurry/Rosser — 3
- Elmo/College Mound/Wills Point — 2
- Kaufman — 9
- Mabank/Kemp — 7
Gender:
- Male — 65
- Female — 60
Age Ranges of confirmed cases:
- 0-9 — 5
- 10-19 — 7
- 20-29 — 17
- 30-39 — 27
- 40-49 — 35
- 50-59 — 18
- 60-64 — 8
- 65-69 — 2
- 70-74 — 2
- 75-79 — 1
- 80+ — 3
Residents are reminded to continue practicing proper hygiene and social-distancing measures.
May 12: Kaufman County COVI... by inForney.com on Scribd