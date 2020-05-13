KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Kaufman County has confirmed seven new cases of COVID-19 in Kaufman County in an update Wednesday , May 12, 2020, bringing the county total to 132.
100 of the total confirmed cases are presumed recovered, bringing the current presumed active cases to 32, up three from the last reporting on Tuesday.
As of May 12, 2020, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 1,400 Kaufman County residents have been tested for COVID-19, according to provisional cumulative reporting numbers.
Confirmed COVID-19 case locations with fatalities indicated in brackets: (Represents the general geographical or mailing area and does not specify whether in the city limits or in unincorporated areas of the county. ONLY INCLUDES CASES FOR WHICH REPORTING DATA WAS MADE AVAILABLE BY KAUFMAN COUNTY.)
- Forney/Mesquite — 79 [1]
- Terrell — 25
- Crandall/Talty/Heartland/Combine — 7
- Scurry/Rosser — 3
- Elmo/College Mound/Wills Point — 2
- Kaufman — 9
- Mabank/Kemp — 7
Gender:
- Male — 68
- Female — 64
Age Ranges of confirmed cases:
- 0-9 — 5
- 10-19 — 7
- 20-29 — 17
- 30-39 — 30
- 40-49 — 35
- 50-59 — 18
- 60-64 — 8
- 65-69 — 2
- 70-74 — 2
- 75-79 — 1
- 80+ — 3
Residents are reminded to continue practicing proper hygiene and social-distancing measures.
