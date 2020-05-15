KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Kaufman County has confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 in Kaufman County in an update Friday, May 15, 2020, bringing the county total to 143.

102 of the total confirmed cases are presumed recovered, bringing the current presumed active cases to 41, up five from the last reporting on Thursday.

As of May 14, 2020, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 1,435 Kaufman County residents have been tested for COVID-19, according to provisional cumulative reporting numbers.

Confirmed COVID-19 case locations with fatalities indicated in brackets: (Represents the general geographical or mailing area and does not specify whether in the city limits or in unincorporated areas of the county. ONLY INCLUDES CASES FOR WHICH REPORTING DATA WAS MADE AVAILABLE BY KAUFMAN COUNTY.)

Forney/Mesquite — 84 [1]

Terrell — 28

Crandall/Talty/Heartland/Combine — 10

Scurry/Rosser — 3

Elmo/College Mound/Wills Point — 2

Kaufman — 9

Mabank/Kemp — 7

Gender:

Male — 74

Female — 69

Age Ranges of confirmed cases:

0-9 — 6

10-19 — 9

20-29 — 17

30-39 — 35

40-49 — 42

50-59 — 18

60-64 — 8

65-69 — 2

70-74 — 2

75-79 — 1

80+ — 3

Residents are reminded to continue practicing proper hygiene and social-distancing measures.

