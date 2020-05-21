Forney, TX (75126)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.