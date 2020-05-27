KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Kaufman County has confirmed 15 new COVID-19 cases in Kaufman County in an update on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, since their last reporting on Friday — bringing the county total to 194.
167 of the total confirmed cases are presumed recovered, bringing the current presumed active cases to 27, down eight from last Friday's reporting.
Kaufman County is also reporting a "probable" COVID-19-related death, in addition to the confirmed COVID-19-related death reported last month.
As of May 25, 2020, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 2,267 Kaufman County residents have been tested for COVID-19, according to provisional cumulative reporting numbers.
Confirmed COVID-19 case locations with fatalities indicated in brackets (Does not include a geographical indicator for the COVID-19-related death reported as "probable.") : (Represents the general geographical or mailing area and does not specify whether in the city limits or in unincorporated areas of the county. ONLY INCLUDES CASES FOR WHICH REPORTING DATA WAS MADE AVAILABLE BY KAUFMAN COUNTY.)
- Forney/Mesquite — 106 [1] (Note: A small portion of the Mesquite city limits extend into Kaufman County, only this portion is being counted in the Kaufman County reporting numbers. The remainder of the Mesquite city limits is being reported in Dallas County.)
- Terrell — 41
- Crandall/Talty/Heartland/Combine — 10
- Scurry/Rosser — 3
- Elmo/College Mound/Wills Point — 2
- Kaufman — 21
- Mabank/Kemp — 11
Gender:
- Male — 99
- Female — 95
Age Ranges of confirmed cases:
- 0-9 — 10
- 10-19 — 13
- 20-29 — 25
- 30-39 — 42
- 40-49 — 53
- 50-59 — 29
- 60-64 — 10
- 65-69 — 5
- 70-74 — 2
- 75-79 — 2
- 80+ — 3
Residents are reminded to continue practicing proper hygiene and social-distancing measures.