KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Kaufman County has confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in Kaufman County in a Frdiay afternoon update, May 8, 2020, bringing the county total to 109.
84 of the total confirmed cases are presumed recovered, bringing the current presumed active cases to 25, unchanged from yesterday.
Last week, there was one reported COVID-19-related death in the Forney reporting area from a resident at the Ridgecrest Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.
As of May 7, 2020, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 1,058 Kaufman County residents have been tested for COVID-19, according to provisional cumulative reporting numbers.
Confirmed COVID-19 case locations with fatalities indicated in brackets: (Represents the general geographical or mailing area and does not specify whether in the city limits or in unincorporated areas of the county. ONLY INCLUDES CASES FOR WHICH REPORTING DATA WAS MADE AVAILABLE BY KAUFMAN COUNTY.)
- Forney/Mesquite — 65 [1]
- Terrell — 22
- Crandall/Talty/Heartland/Combine — 6
- Scurry/Rosser — 3
- Elmo/College Mound/Wills Point — 2
- Kaufman — 6
- Mabank/Kemp — 5
Gender:
- Male — 58
- Female — 51
Age Ranges of confirmed cases:
- 0-9 — 5
- 10-19 — 7
- 20-29 — 15
- 30-39 — 24
- 40-49 — 30
- 50-59 — 16
- 60-64 — 8
- 65-69 — 2
- 70-74 — 1
- 75-79 — 0
- 80+ — 1
Residents are reminded to continue practicing proper hygiene and social-distancing measures.