MESQUITE, Texas — The Mesquite Police Department is seeking the public's assistance locating a missing elderly man.
71-year-old Edmund Achu of Mesquite was last seen at his residence on October 3, 2020, around 6 p.m.
"Due to his previous medical history, Mr. Achu may be confused about his location and how to return home," read a statement from the Mesquite Police Department.
Achu is approximately 5’6” tall with short white hair, and light facial hair. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a dark red striped long sleeve shirt, khaki cargo pants, and tennis shoes.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mr. Achu is encouraged to contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336 or Investigator C. Odom at 972-216-6289.