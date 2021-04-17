MESQUITE, Texas — The Mesquite Police Department, and family members of a man fatally struck on U.S. Highway 80, are asking for information from the public or witnesses to the crash that occurred last Sunday night.
At approximately 9:27 p.m., on Sunday, April 11, 2021, the Mesquite Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash in the 4700 block of eastbound U.S. Highway 80, which is located just east of Interstate Highway 30 near the TxDOT Dallas Office, Fedex distribution center, and the Big Town Events Center.
"Upon arrival on the scene, officers discovered that a 2017 Freightliner Box Truck and a 2019 Hyundai Accent had struck a pedestrian," read a statement from the Mesquite Police Department. "The pedestrian had already been laying in the roadway when struck by the two vehicles."
"The subsequent investigation has revealed that the pedestrian was initially struck by an unknown vehicle, which resulted in the pedestrian lying in the roadway," continued the statement. "This unknown vehicle left the scene prior to the arrival of officers."
The pedestrian, identified by police as 43-year-old Thomas Dale of Dallas, Texas, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Investigators and Dale's family are asking witnesses or others with information to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mesquite Police Department at (972) 285-6636 or Investigator N. Sierra at (972) 216-6679.