MESQUITE, Texas — A donkey in distress, stuck in the mud of a pond, was rescued by the dedicated officers of the Mesquite Police Department, marking a first for the department.
The officers were able to use straps to pull and free the animal, getting it back to dry land.
The department, in a statement, humorously noted the incident as an example of the unpredictability of a career in law enforcement.
"If you are interested in a career with the possibility of a free mud spa while on duty, check out our website at www.iwanttobeacop.net," the statement read. This rescue operation showcases the diverse challenges that officers face daily, reinforcing that in law enforcement, every day is indeed different.