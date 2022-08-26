CRANDALL, Texas — UPDATE — 22-year-old Elayna Prather has been located in good condition, according to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office.
ORIGINAL — A search is underway in the Crandall area for a missing girl with autism, according to social media reports.
Elayna Prather, described as a white female, reportedly went missing between 12:50 a.m. and 6 a.m. from her home in the Wynchase community — located near several wooded areas and water tanks.
"...she is autistic and needs help," read the post.
Anyone with information or who has seen Prather is asked to call the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office at (972) 932-4337, (972) 932-9743, or 911.