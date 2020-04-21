FORNEY, Texas — UPDATE — He has been located and is safe, according to family.
ORIGINAL — A Forney family is seeking assistance locating a missing runaway teen — 17-year-old Dylan Waller.
Waller, according to his mother, Misty Reeves, ran away and has been missing since the early morning hours of April 20, 2020. His missing status has been reported to police, she told inForney.com.
Dylan is a senior at Rowlett High School and may be in the Forney area or have traveled to the Rowlett area, according to Reeves, who said he does not have access to a vehicle.
"We have not seen or heard from him in 24 hours," she said. "We just want him home safe! We are all so worried about him and we all love him so much."
Waller was last seen wearing black basketball shorts and a black t-shirt but, Reeves says, he may have changed due to cold temperatures overnight.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Forney Police Department at (972) 564-7600.