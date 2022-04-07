KAUFMAN, Texas — A missing Texas teen may have ties to the Kaufman and Van Zandt County areas.
15-year-old Sealyn Reneau was last seen on March 28, 2022, in the Waco, Texas, area, according to authorities.
Reneau is described as a white female, blonde hair, blue eyes, approximately 5'3", and 118 pounds.
Anyone with information on Reneau's whereabouts is asked to contact 911, the Waco Police Department at (254) 750-7500, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1 (800) 843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST).