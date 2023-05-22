TOOL, Texas — A multi-department response aided in the rescue of a man pinned in the air against a tree in a lift bucket.
Yesterday, May 21, 2023, around 3:44 p.m., Tool Fire-Rescue was dispatched to an incident involving a man pinned in the air against a tree in a lift bucket.
Firefighters believe the lift equipment failed and the bucket lost a pin.
"The victim fell backwards in the bucket," read a statement from Tool Fire Rescue. "Thank the lord for the tree behind him to pin the bucket as it held him up till we’re were able to get him down."
The Gun Barrel City Fire Department and Trinidad Fire Department responded with their ladder trucks.
"A team effort between the three departments," continued the department. "No one was hurt. Everyone went home safe."