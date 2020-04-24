KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The National Weather Service (NWS) Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, has issued a Tornado Watch for portions of north Texas, including Kaufman County, until midnight.
The Tornado Watch includes the following Texas counties: Anderson, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Delta, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Hopkins, Hunt, Kaufman, Lamar, Limestone, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Panola, Rains, Red River, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur, Vand Zandt, and Wood.
"Strong to severe storms are possible late this afternoon and evening mainly across East Texas," stated the NWS in Fort Worth, Texas. "Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats."
This is a developing story.