TERRELL, Texas — One person was airlifted to a Dallas-area hospital Wednesday night after a vehicle vs. cow crash on State Highway (SH) 34.
The crash was reported at approximately 9:25 p.m., on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, on North SH 34 in the Terrell area.
Upon arrival, firefighters discovered several vehicles which had struck the cow — one which had taken the brunt of the damage. According to the Terrell Volunteer Fire Department, the vehicle which took the brunt of the damage had its passenger-side roof caved in within inches of the driver's head.
"Due to multiple serious injuries and the distance to a trauma center, a Careflite helicopter was launched to the scene," read a statement from the department.
SH 34 was closed to to allow for a landing zone for the Careflite helicopter and for a wrecker to remove the cow and vehicle.
All units cleared this scene at 10:55 p.m.
Upon arriving back at station, the Terrell Volunteer Fire Department's Blocker 1 was then requested to assist the City of Terrell Fire Department with a double 18-wheeler crash on westbound Spur 557, in between Interstate Highway 20 and Farm-to-Market (FM) 148, which also resulted in a fuel spill. All units cleared this scene at 2:07 a.m.