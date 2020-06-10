FORNEY, Texas — UPDATE — One person has been taken into custody and is being airlifted to a Dallas-area hospital.
According to Precinct 2 Constable Jason Johnson, police had responded to the scene on a reported domestic-related assault. The male subject had left the house prior to the officers arrival and a report was taken.
Shortly thereafter, Johnson says, another call came in for a suicidal subject who was holding his son against his will. The son was safely removed from the house.
"Subject had several knives on him and deputies were told he was also holding a pistol," stated Johnson.
"The professional negotiators did an outstanding job and were able to talk the subject out of the residence and into custody for medical assistance," he said.
The man, who police have not identified publicly, was airlifted to Parkland hospital with self-inflicted wounds.
ORIGINAL — Multiple law enforcement agencies and SWAT officers are in a standoff with a barricaded person in the Forney area.
Police were initially called to an unknown disturbance at a residence in the 2000 block of Cobblestone Trail in the Windmill Farms neighborhood just outside of the city limits of Forney.
The man has since barricaded himself inside the residence and is refusing police commands to exit.
The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, Kaufman County Precinct 2 Constable's Office, the Forney Police Department, the Terrell Police Department, and SWAT team are among the agencies on scene. The Forney Fire Department and CareFlite are on standby nearby.
This is a developing story.