MESQUITE, Texas — One person was injured after a plane crash near the Mesquite Metro Airport on Thursday evening, just west of the Kaufman-Dallas County line.
According to the FAA, the plane, a single-engine Pilatus PC-12/77, departed the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport at approximately 3:20 p.m. and crashed in a field north of the Mesquite Metro Airport about 15 minutes later. The pilot had reported loss of engine power to air traffic controllers.
According to the City of Mesquite, the plane was not scheduled for a landing at the Mesquite Metro Airport.
The pilot, and sole occupant of the plane, was taken by CareFlite medical helicopter to an area hospital in stable condition, according to the Mesquite Fire Department.
Just last month, a plane crashed in a field just east of today's incident — killing the pilot, 72-year-old James Ireland of Fort Worth, Texas. More on that story, here.
