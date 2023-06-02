ATHENS, Texas — A tragic accident occurred on State Highway 19, one mile south of Athens, Texas, resulting in the loss of one life.
The crash involved three vehicles and took place on May 31, 2023, at approximately 3:06 p.m.
The deceased driver, identified as 59-year-old Gerald Patrick Rist from Dallas, Texas, was operating a 2005 Chevrolet Uplander. Rist was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. Justice of the Peace Milton Adams pronounced him deceased at the scene.
The second vehicle involved was a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 24-year-old Andrew Austin Scott from Log Cabin, Texas. Scott was wearing his seatbelt and did not sustain any injuries.
The third vehicle, a 2014 Ford Escape, was driven by 16-year-old Alyssa Bailey Jennings from Athens, Texas. Jennings was also wearing her seatbelt and did not suffer any injuries.
Based on the preliminary investigation, it is believed Jennings was traveling south on SH 19 behind Rist while Scott was traveling north on SH 19. Rist crossed into the northbound lane, resulting in a collision with Scott. Following this initial collision, Jennings subsequently collided with Rist's vehicle.
The posted speed limit on SH 19 at the time of the crash was 60 mph. The weather conditions were cloudy, and the road conditions were dry.
Authorities continue to investigate the incident to determine the exact cause and circumstances surrounding the crash.