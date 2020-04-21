TERRELL, Texas — Weather permitting, one lane through a portion of westbound Interstate Highway 20 in Kaufman County will be closed for a month, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
Additionally, both directions of Las Lomas Parkway at IH-20 will be closed during the same time period, beginning April 27, 2020, at 5 a.m. through May 25.
The section of IH-20 scheduled to be closed is between SPUR 557 and Big Brush Creek, just west of Terrell and Farm-to-Market (FM) 148.
The closures are needed to rehabilitate the existing pavement and to replace the bridge deck over Las Lomas Parkway, according to TxDOT.
The closures are part of a $22 million, IH-20 pavement rehabilitation and bridge replacement project in Kaufman County which began in the summer of 2019 and is slated for completion in the summer of 2020.
"Motorists should follow detours on Los Lamas Pkwy/CR 305 and expect delays," stated TxDOT.