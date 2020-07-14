ROCKWALL, Texas — Police are searching for a Rockwall woman listed as "involuntary" missing, according to a Texas Missing Persons Clearinghouse Bulletin issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
38-year-old Lauren Leslie Moore was last seen on July 3, 2020, in Rockwall, Texas, according to the bulletin. It is unknown what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.
Moore may be operating a black 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse bearing Texas license plate No. LZK7159.
Sher is described as 5' 10", 160 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.
"Ms. Moore's destination is currently unknown," reads the bulletin.
Anyone with information on Moore's whereabouts is asked to call 911.