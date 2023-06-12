FORNEY, Texas — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Fort Worth, Texas, has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of north and central Kaufman County until midnight.
At 11:05 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Balch Springs, moving northeast at 45 mph, according to the NWS. The storm was capable of producing two-inch hail and had already produced baseball sized hail as it moved through the southern portions of Dallas County.
"People and animals outdoors will be injured," stated the NWS. "Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles."
Locations impacted include Terrell, Seagoville, Forney, Kaufman, Crandall, Combine, Talty, New Terrell City Lake, Elmo, Post Oak Bend City, Oak Ridge, Heartland, Lawrence and Lake Ray Hubbard.
This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 486 and 511.
"This storm has a history of producing very large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows!"