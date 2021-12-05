MESQUITE, Texas — A prayer vigil for fallen Mesquite Police Department Sergeant Richard Houston, of Forney, Texas, will be held at 8 p.m., Sunday, December 5, 2021.
The vigil will be held at the Mesquite Police Department located at 777 North Galloway Avenue.
Houston was killed in the line of duty on December 3, 2021, during a domestic disturbance call at an area Albertson's parking lot.
He served the Mesquite community for 21 years as a police officer and leaves behind a wife and three children.
Houston was the Valedictorian of his academy class, Session 153 of the Basic Course in Applied Police Science, and his assignments with the Mesquite Police Department included serving in the Operations Bureau as a Patrol Officer, on the SWAT Team for more than 10 years, and in Criminal Investigations handling Burglary and Theft, Homeland Security, and Juvenile/Gang cases, according to the Mesquite Police Department. Houston also earned a Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Master Peace Officer License and Instructor Proficiency Certificate.
His recognitions during his Mesquite Police Department career include:
- 48 Letters of Commendation
- 2 Life Saving Awards
- 1 Police Commendation Bar
- Citizens Police Academy Officer of the Month Award in August 2018
The Mesquite Police Association is accepting donations benefiting the Houston family at https://charities.thempa.org/donate/.
Funeral arrangements for Officer Richard Houston will be as follows:
- Thursday, December 9, 2021
- Lake Pointe Church in Rockwall
- 701 IH 30 Rockwall, Texas
- Visitation is from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm (at the church)
- Service is from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm
The public is welcome to attend the service. The family has requested a private gravesite ceremony to include the immediate family alongside the Mesquite Police Department Family.
"Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of the Mesquite Police Department officer who passed away this evening," read a statement from Texas Governor Greg Abbott earlier this week. "This tragedy is a solemn reminder of the risks our law enforcement officers take every day by putting their lives on the line to serve and protect our communities. Cecilia and I ask our fellow Texans to join us in praying for the officer's family and the Mesquite Police Department during this difficult time."
Mesquite Mayor Daniel Alemán Jr. issued the following statement in Houston's passing:
"My heart is broken by the news that Mesquite Police Officer Richard Houston was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 3. Richard was a devoted officer and family man. He served and protected the Mesquite community for more than two decades.
Now is not the time for politics, but for a time for prayer. Please take a moment to pray for Richard’s wife and children, the Houston family, and the entire Mesquite Police Department as they begin the long journey of the grieving process. Please join us on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 8 p.m. for Prayer Vigil in front of the Mesquite Police Department, 777 N. Galloway Ave.
We will continue to be better together as we embrace with empathy every Mesquite Police Department employee and their families, so they know that they are not alone during this difficult time."