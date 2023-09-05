MESQUITE, Texas — The Richard Houston II Act was officially put into effect on September 1, 2023, introducing a significant change to Texas law regarding crimes against peace officers and firefighters.
The new law presumes that an individual who murders a peace officer or firefighter knew the victim's profession if they were wearing a distinctive uniform or badge.
This presumption is a significant shift for law enforcement across Texas and serves to honor the life and legacy of Mesquite Police Department Officer Richard L. Houston II of Forney, Texas, who was killed in the line of duty in late 2021.
S.B. No. 386
AN ACT
relating to the prosecution of a capital murder committed against a peace officer or fireman.
BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF THE STATE OF TEXAS:
SECTION 1. This Act may be cited as the Richard Houston II Act.
SECTION 2. Section 19.03, Penal Code, is amended by adding Subsection (d) to read as follows:
(d) For purposes of Subsection (a)(1), the actor is presumed to have known the person murdered was a peace officer or fireman if the person was wearing a distinctive uniform or badge indicating the person's employment as a peace officer or fireman.
SECTION 3. The change in law made by this Act applies only to an offense committed on or after the effective date of this Act. An offense committed before the effective date of this Act is governed by the law in effect on the date the offense was committed, and the former law is continued in effect for that purpose.
SECTION 4. This Act takes effect September 1, 2023.