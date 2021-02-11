FORNEY, Texas — Wintry weather and overnight freezing temperatures have prompted some school closures and delays Thursday, February 11, 2021, in the Kaufman County area.
As of Wednesday night, the Crandall and Scurry-Rosser Independent School Districts (ISD) had already announced closures for Thursday.
Early Thursday morning, Forney, Kaufman, Terrell, and Wills Point ISDs joined the list of districts that will be closed on Thursday.
Kaufman Christian School also announced a closure on Thursday.
Kemp and Mabank ISDs will start on a two-hour delay, according to the respective districts in updates posted on Wednesday. Classes will start at 10 a.m.
The Trinity Valley Community College Athens, Terrell, and Terrell Health Science Center campuses will be closed.
Kaufman County remains in a Winter Weather Advisory through 3 p.m. Thursday due to areas of freezing drizzle or light freezing rain which is causing icing on elevated roads, bridges, and overpasses. These conditions are affecting a majority of the roadways in Kaufman County, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
This is a developing story.