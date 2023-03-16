KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE — Another Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Kaufman County until 7:30 p.m.
At 708 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Hutchins moving east at 45 mph and is expected to impact Kaufman County, among surrounding areas.
Potential hazards remain the same as before — 60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
ORIGINAL — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Kaufman County until 6:45 p.m.
At 6:06 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Sunnyvale/Mesquite moving east at 45 miles per hour.
"Hazards include 60 mile per hour wind gusts and half-dollar size hail," stated the NWS. "Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees."
An earlier issued Tornado Watch remains in effect until 8 p.m.
"For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning can kill."
Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.