FORNEY, Texas — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) for portions of Severe Thunderstorm Watch for northeastern Kaufman County until 6:30 p.m.
Additionally, Kaufman County will remain under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 p.m.
In regard to the Severe Thunderstorm Warning, at 5:25 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Royse City, or 7 miles northeast of Rockwall, moving southeast at 20 mph. Hazards with this system include 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include Rockwall, Terrell, Royse City, Heath, Fate, Talty, Quinlan, Caddo Mills, Hawk Cove, Mobile City, New Terrell City Lake, Lake Tawakoni, McLendon-Chisholm, Josephine, Elmo, Union Valley, Oak Ridge, Lawrence and Lake Ray Hubbard.
This includes the following highways Interstate 20 between mile markers 494 and 507. Interstate 30 between mile markers 68 and 77, and between mile markers 79 and 84.
For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away fromwindows.
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Scattered storms will continue to be a hazard this afternoon and evening across North and Central Texas. Small hail, lightning and gusty winds will be the main threat. Additionally, hot temperatures will pose a hazard across Central Texas through the afternoon.
Saturday through Thursday. Hot and humid weather will continue through early next week, resulting in a continued threat for heat-related illnesses.