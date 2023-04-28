KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Kaufman County until 8 p.m.
Large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes will all be possible. Stay weather aware through this evening!
ORIGINAL — Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening across much of North and Central Texas as a cold front moves across the region, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Fort Worth, Texas.
Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats with these storm but a few tornadoes will also be possible.
Scattered thunderstorms are expected tonight behind the main line of storms. Lightning will be the primary threat.